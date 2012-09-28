New Therapeutic Ranch Helps Restore Families and Save Troubled Teens

Hiko, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- KW Legacy Ranch, a program for families and struggling teens, is celebrating their grand opening.



KW Legacy Ranch is a “therapeutic retreat” for families and an adolescent program for teens. The program is based on a historic working cattle ranch in the quiet town of Hiko, NV about 100 miles north of Las Vegas. The ranch, which has been passed down through multiple generations for more than 100 years, is located in a peaceful, serene environment that offers families or teens an opportunity to refocus their lives. The program has two components. One is for entire families and focuses on strengthening relationships and coping with issues such as parenting, death, addiction, reunification, adoption, etc. The second component of the program is a private 9 bed facility for struggling teens. Accepting male and female students between the ages of 12-17, KW Legacy Ranch provides a place where teens can receive help with things like addiction, defiance, anxiety, peer issues, depression, academics, ADD, trauma, and more.



Originating as an idea more than 10 years ago, Luke Hatch (Co-founder and Executive Director of KW Legacy Ranch) is excited to see this dream become a reality. “I have always believed that a ranch is one of the best places to help families and teens. Growing up on a ranch and working with my own family members helped strengthen our relationships. When my dad would make comments like ‘With my boys I know I can do anything’, it was extremely empowering to me as a teen. On the ranch I learned the value of responsibility. I felt proud of my work at the end of the day. The work itself instilled within me a sense of self-accomplishment and pride. Looking back now as a trained clinician I can see how much therapeutic value the ranch really provided my family and me.”



After many years working in all capacities of programs including several years as Executive Director of another teen program, Luke decided it was time to build something that would truly bring families together. As a licensed clinical social worker, Luke has created an amazing program that combines principles he learned on the ranch with the therapeutic insight and skills he has gained from his professional experience helping families in need.



That program is KW Legacy Ranch. The days on the ranch are filled with caring for animals, milking the cow, harvesting crops, irrigating, riding horses, and working cattle. A therapeutic plan is developed for each family or teen that comes to the ranch. Families participate in couples counseling, family therapy, groups, activities, and parenting classes. Teens receive intensive individual therapy, group work, and family therapy. Teens are also enrolled in a fully accredited academic plan so that they can continue to earn credits towards their high school education.



