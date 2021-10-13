New to Invisalign? Avoid These Common Mistakes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- The first rule of Invisalign - do not eat with them on. It can be quite uncomfortable since the aligners are flat and smooth. Eating will not feel the same and can even hurt when your teeth are moving a substantial amount. In addition, it can force pressure onto the aligners, potentially damaging or breaking them. However, if you are experiencing substantial gum or tooth pain with Invisalign, contact an Invisalign dentist in Miami.



Sugar can seep underneath the aligners and build-up cavities in your teeth. When wearing your aligners, try only to drink water. Liquids that can cause stains, such as coffee or wine, are best avoided to discolor the aligners.



Keep your aligners clean. They sit on top of your teeth all day, and dirty ones can pose oral health risks. Invisalign aligners come with cleaning powder or cleaning kits that require water, allowing you to quickly and conveniently wash your aligners. Clean them after you eat, at night, and in the morning. If you run out of the Invisalign cleaning kit, you can also purchase cleaning powder or tablets.



Finally, do not forget to wear them! Wear them as directed by your Miami dentist, and you will be on your way to a beautiful, hassle-free smile!