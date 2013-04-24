New to Market, Dura-Ceramic Floor Tiles a Good Option

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- There is a new trend in flooring these days. Is it the right flooring solution for the home?



“There are lots of trends in the flooring market that come and go. Some last longer than others. Some are like a flash in the pan. You can largely tell what will be a hit by how it looks, feels, installs and endures. Up until now, the market has been all about laminate and ceramic tiling, because of the price and durability. Now, there’s a new kid on the block that is shaping up to be a winner ---- Dura-ceramic floor tile,” said Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



Dura-ceramic floor tile is not only new, but seems to be gaining popularity by leaps and bounds. However, homeowners will need to decide if it is the right solution for their flooring projects. This tile is comprised of a multipart limestone base, toughened with a polymer resin. Made by well known flooring manufacturer Congoleum, they suggest this new tiling may be used just like ceramic tiles, but not in a moist environment.



“From what I have been hearing so far,” indicated Dupre, “customers are suggesting this tiling feels warmer than ceramic when they walk on it. It appears to handle temperature changes very well and does not crack. This is an appealing pro, as ceramic can crack, just because it is brittle.” There are also reports that Dura-ceramic may crack if something very heavy is dropped on it. “Having said that as a possible negative factor for the new tiling, it’s really appealing for those who want to go green, as it is environmentally friendly and doesn’t contain any toxic substances.”



Since this is a newer product, expect to find the price tag a bit higher than ceramic or laminate. In the final analysis, the choice is up to the homeowner ---- traditional flooring, or a new product that looks quite stunning. If budget is a concern, stick with traditional flooring choices. If color choices and looks are more important, the new Dura-ceramic tile might be just the ticket.



