New to Telemedicine? These 10 Tips Will Make It Easy

Whether an upcoming scheduled face-to-face appointment was for pain management in Franklin Lakes, NJ, or sports medicine in Glen Rock, NJ, the team at Kayal Orthopaedic Center will be able to help most patients through a telemedicine appointment. This videoconferencing option is safe, easy and convenient. Patients just need a computer, tablet or smartphone and access to FaceTime (iPhone users only) or Skype.



These tips will help the appointment go smoothly:



- -Practice using FaceTime or Skype in advance to become familiar answering a call and interacting on camera. Ask a friend or family member to provide feedback on voice modulation, camera position, lighting, etc.



- -Prepare a list of questions and concerns. Make another list of all prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and supplements to review with the doctor.



- -If requested, be prepared to check temperature, weight and/or blood pressure (if a monitor is available) prior to the appointment.



- -Choose a comfortable location without noise or interruptions for the session.



- -Turn off the TV and other sources of background.



- -Make sure there is little or no light behind the camera to be seen clearly by the doctor.



- -If possible, prop up the smart phone or tablet instead of holding it.



- -Be ready and near the smart device a few minutes before appointment time.



- -Expect questions from the doctor, including about any recent changes in symptoms. Be prepared to stand, walk or perform specific movements to help the doctor with his or her evaluation.



- -Write down the doctor's treatment plan, recommendations and prescription changes. Repeat everything back to avoid any misunderstandings. Kayal Orthopaedic Center will contact the pharmacy to order prescriptions and will mail the patient a copy of the treatment plan and any orders for blood work or tests.



The Kayal Orthopaedic Center care team's goal is a smooth virtual process. During the appointment, the doctor will be in a room that provides privacy for doctor and patient. These appointments are not recorded.



To schedule an appointment, call 844.777.0910 or contact the team through its website. Kayal Orthopaedic Center offers a full menu of orthopaedic services, including sports medicine throughout Bergen County, NJ.



About Kayal Orthopaedic Center

Kayal Orthopaedic Center offers the full spectrum of orthopaedic care. The practice specializes in robotic-arm-assisted knee and hip surgery, minimally invasive surgery, injury prevention, innovative therapies, pain management and sports medicine. This team is conveniently located in Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Westwood, Paramus, Paterson, Garfield, North Bergen, Union City and Wyckoff, NJ, and Stony Point, NY.