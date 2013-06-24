New Tool Allows Any Antique Dealer to Be an Expert Appraiser

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Antiquing can be a fun hobby and a profitable one too if one knows that the real value of the items and if they should spend the money in the hopes to earn more than what they paid for. Price-Guide.com is a website that has been created to educated people about the real values of their antiques, the website is a free online price guide for all antiques & collectibles.Price-Guide.com is a great resource for people who are enthusiastic about buying or selling antiques or they are antique dealers, run a pawn house, are collectors or have an auction house. The website has been recently launched yet it has over 5000 item evaluations and the number is growing everyday.



The unique thing about Price Guide is that content is user generated which means that users submit items and their evaluation to the list of antiques evaluation already present on the website. This way people from various different places and different items are able to share their knowledge and add to the website. It is incredibly easy for users to submit a new item on the website’s price guide. Furthermore, people can also automatically earn 50% of the ad revenue from their items this is great for anyone who has knowledge about the value of items and wants to make some money out of it.



Imagine finding an antique during a rummage in the attic, previously if one wanted to know the correct value of that item, they would have to go through expensive guidebooks or try to estimate the value through precious eBay sales which can be inaccurate. Price-Guide.com is a much more convenient and less expensive way of find the value of items; because it is big data platform type of website that allows anyone to submit item valuations for their collection which means it is always growing and being updated. The website is currently in its initial stages and it is expected that soon there will be an online marketplace integrated into the price guide which will allow users to buy and sell their antiques online. The said online marketplace is currently under development but will be available before 2014, it has been forecasted that over 500k+ item valuations will be available by that time. This means that Price-Guide.com is all set to be the best place for evaluations, buying and selling antiques.



Learn more about Price-Guide.com from Michael Long, CEO of Price Guide Inc. on http://vimeo.com/67692202



Media Contact

Company: Price Guide Inc

Company Address: Portland, Oregon

Contact Number: 971.231.4440

Contact Person: Michael long, CMO

Company Address: 918 NW Corporate Dr Troutdale, OR 97060

Web site: http://Price-Guide.com