New Tool Available for Californians to Check on Smog Check History

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Living in California means dealing with smog and the state takes smog and emissions very seriously. Currently, the Golden Bear state enforces the strictest smog laws in the world.



Arnold Schwarzenegger signed a bill into law that changed the smog-check program. Specifically, certain vehicles from the year 2000 and newer would require onboard diagnostic testing for a smog check.



“The new law is already in effect, and many who are looking at buying a used or previously-owned vehicle will need to have the emissions checked. If the test fails after they have taken ownership of the vehicle, this can mean costly upgrades. Upgrades that could have been avoided,” said Arne Noori of Smogcheckdeals.com.



Already a free resource to check for smog check stations in California, Smogcheckdeals.com is a full resource for Californians needing to have their vehicles inspected and certified for smog.



“Smogcheckdeals.com support and promote initiatives to reduce the release of pollutants into the environment. We are also proud to support environmental organizations in their efforts to increase consumer-awareness about smog and its damages and to help to contribute to reducing air pollution and maintaining cleaner air in California,” Noori continued.



Recently, Smog Check Deals added a new tool to their website to allow buyers to check the ‘smog check history’ of any vehicle before buying.



“This new tool will help our customers and anyone interested in buying a car save money and time before signing the bill of sale. It is just another way for us to help our fellow Californians,” Noori continued.



For additional information about the new tool or to find a Smog Check Station, visit http://smogcheckdeals.com/



About Smogcheckdeals.com

Smogcheckdeals.com makes smog check pricing and other smog check research tools easily available for online shoppers. We support and promote initiatives to reduce the release of pollutants into the environment and we are proud to support environmental organizations in their efforts to increase consumer-awareness about smog and its damages; and to help to contribute to reducing air pollution and maintaining cleaner air in California.



