New Tool Helping Millions Convert YouTube to MP3

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- YouTube To MP3, a new online tool introduced last week for converting YouTube to MP3, has emerged as a preferred alternative for people across the globe. The tool is free to use and allows the users to download their favourite YouTube videos and play them on the computer, mobile phone and iPad among others.



When contacted, a representative said, “We are very happy to offer these services to masses. The tool is free for our users and do not require any kind of sign up as well.” He further added, “We aim to emerge as the preferred option for converting YouTube to Mp3 files.”



According to the sources, the tool is simple and easy to use and no prior technical knowledge of any sorts is required. One just need to enter a YouTube video URL in the available form on website and click on the convert button. The conversion software that is presented in website would extract the audio from the video and convert it to an MP3 format. The converted form of MP3 can be downloaded from the web instantly on the computer or mobile device free of cost.



When contacted, Marc, a representative of the company said, “With the help of the tool, people can listen to the selected YouTube audios anywhere via devices including Mobile phones, mp3 players, ipods, ipads among others. They do not really need an internet connection everywhere they travel.” He further added, “The tool is best service for reference videos, music and audio books that one need to convert to a CD form or listen to on mp3 player.”



Sources confirmed that the tool uses cloud technology that converts the YouTube To MP3 in a much shorter duration. Some of the most popular YouTube files converted by users on the website include Justin Timberlake’s Cry me a river, Nicky Romero’s Toulouse, Justin Timberlake’s Suit and Tie (Official) ft. JAY Z, Sail’s Awolnation and Deadmau5’s Ghosts n Stuff among others.



About Youtube to Mp3 Tool

Youtube to Mp3 Tool is a well known tool that allows people to convert YouTube videos to Mp3. No service charge is associated with the tool.



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Website : http://www.youtubetomp3tool.com