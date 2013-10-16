New Tool Helps Employers Put Staff in the Right Work Environment

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- When faced with a pile of almost identical CVs, how do you decide who to hire?



When all the candidates look pretty similar on paper, how do you decide who will fit in with your team and your company?



That’s exactly the problem PeopleMaps has has been working on for over ten years and this week they have announced a new recruitment tool they believe will solve the problem.



“As any line manager will tell you, it takes more than competence and experience for a new employee to fit in and thrive.” explains Martin Gibbons, CEO of PeopleMaps. “To put the right person in the right job, an employer needs to know two things.



1) What work environment are they offering? and

2) Who will thrive in that work environment?”



PeopleMaps has been pioneering online, personality profiling since 2001 and has made a study of how to place the right person in the right job.



Many organisations have known for a long time that personality is a critical factor if an employee is to thrive and enjoy their work. “A person may thrive in one work environment and yet become stressed and unhappy in another.” explains Gibbons. “What you enjoy, I may hate, simply because the work environment is incompatible with my personality.”



However, although we have had access to candidate personality reports for many years, this is the first Work Environment Analysis Tool that describes an employer's actual work environment.



The line manager is asked to complete a psychometric questionnaire. This is a forced choice questionnaire and from this the PeopleMaps Analysis Tool produces a psychological profile of the work environment. This may then be compared to the candidate personality report and if they match, the employer knows the candidate is likely to be a natural fit with their environment.



Try it for yourself by opening a free account at PeopleMaps

http://www.peoplemaps.com/work-environment-analyser-tool/



About PeopleMaps.com

PeopleMaps.com has been pioneering online personality profiling since 2001 and 1.4 million people have completed an assessment to date. It provides recruiters and coaches with customised personality profiling solutions



http://www.peoplemaps.com/work-environment-analyser-tool/



Contact info

Martin Gibbons - CEO

PeopleMaps International HQ

Regent Court

70 West Regent Street

Glasgow

G2 2QZ

United Kingdom

martingibbons@peoplemaps.com

http://www.linkedin.com/in/martingibbons

+44 20 7097 3910