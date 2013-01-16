New Town Party Rental Is Now Offering Tents for Rent in Philadelphia, PA

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Newtown Party Rentals is excited to announce that they have decided to expand their services to now offer tents for rent in Philadelphia, PA. Newtown Party Rental was founded over twenty-five years ago, and has been offering party rental services in Bucks County, PA since the beginning. Newtown Party Rental’s mission is to make a client’s vision of his or her event a reality. Their event planners are resourceful problem solvers, courteous sales people, friendly, and trained tent installers who will treat any client and his or her property or venue with the respect and professionalism that it deserves.



If a client is planning a catered corporate event, block party, birthday party, wedding, or graduation party, etc. in the Philadelphia, PA, area, Newtown Party Rental will be sure to meet all tent and amenity demands set forth. They will be glad to help guide any client in choosing the right rentals for an event, as the company also provides rental services that include chairs, concessions and games, as well linens and tabletop accessories. In fact, some of their concession and game rentals range from bubble machines to cotton candy machines, hot dog machines to popcorn machines, and snow cone machines to spin art machines. Great for children, a full detailed listing of their concession and game rentals can be found listed on their website, and they range from $1.50 to $65.00 per rental.



Some of the tents that Newtown Party Rental has available includes: all-purpose canopies, high peaked pole tents, frame tents, navic trac tent tops, marquees, and more. Depending on where the party or event is located in Philadelphia will determine if the tent either needs to be a pole or frame tent rental. The perfect tent will make for the perfect event or party, and in order to determine which tent is the most ideal, one of Newtown Party Rental’s team members will come to the site or venue to help the client decide and choose what is the best size and style for the event.



If a person is looking for some pointers in order to help plan a party, Newtown Party Rental provides professionals who can do just that. To hear more about their tents now available in Philadelphia and planning services please give them a call at 267-352-3134, or visit them on their website at http://www.newtownpartyrental.com.



About Newtown Party Rental

With Newtown Party Rental, clients can rest assured that they will be selecting a company with years of experience in the party rental services industry. Their party rental services will jump through hoops to alleviate the pressure, cost, and time associated with planning a huge affair.