New Travel Agency Tiket.com Helps Foreign Travelers Quickly Book Stay, Entertainment in Indonesian Paradise

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Destination Indonesia: As a southeast-Asian archipelago comprising approximately 17,508 islands, the Republic of Indonesia (“Indonesia”) is a popular tourist destination for many. PT Global Tiket Nework http://tiket.com, a new web-based travel agency, is helping travelers purchase flight tickets on low-cost airline Citilink, for a variety of exotic tropical getaways, including Kuta, Bali, Ubud, Bali, Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Jakarta, Bandung and Solo, to name just a few. Launched just a few short weeks ago in February 2013, Tiket.com is available for use by travel agents and the public.



“We’re committed to providing ‘customer service from the heart,’ as we help foreign travelers experience Indonesia’s rich natural beauty, whether that’s underneath the sea, on our sandy beaches, atop beautiful mountains or in tropical forests,” says Tiket.com company spokesperson Dimas Surya Yaputra. “And, we do this all at an affordable price.”



With more than 69 flight destinations on offer, such as Raja Ampat, Wakatobi (Wangi-wangi), Pulau Komodo (Labuan Bajo), Lombok, and Pantai Lovina, Tiket.com helps travelers book accommodations at over 800 hotels in 60 cities in Indonesia. Users earn “tiket points” for each new booking.



In addition to flight destinations and popular hotels, Tiket.com helps travelers book trains, events, movies and a diverse range of entertainment. All purchases are made through the site’s secure multi-payment gateway, which accepts credit cards, KlikBCA, bank transfer, KlikPay, CIMB Clicks, and more.



Tiket.com users can also take advantage of a wide variety of travel-friendly resources, including TripAdvisor hotel reviews and daily Twitter updates on entertainment events and pricing specials.



Travelers are encouraged to “book with confidence,” as the site presently offers no cancellation fees on room bookings. Inquisitive travelers have access to live chat support and can call the company’s helpdesk at +62 21 8378 2020, from 09:00 - 17:00, Waktu Indonesia Barat (WIB) time, daily.



To book an affordable Indonesian vacation in “paradise,” visit the new Tiket.com travel site.



About Tiket.com

Tiket.com is a new online travel agent that focuses on providing users with a simple, affordable, and convenient way to book flights to and hotels in Indonesia.



Media Contact:

Dimas Surya Yaputra

dimas@tiket.com

(817) 481-1368