New Trend: Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management, 2012-2018

Radiofrequency ablation is a medical procedure involving use of high frequency electromagnetic waves to generate heat which is used to treat a medical condition. This technology finds application in various fields of medicine like tumor ablation in oncology, cardiac rhythm management, endometrial ablation in gynecology, renal denervation for hypertension, cosmetology and pain management. This report focuses on the RF ablation devices market for the pain management application area. The basic principle underlying pain management using RF ablation is heating up the nerves that send pain signals to the affected area so that their impulse transfer activity is hampered.



The report analyzes the market for RF ablation by applications and also the market for RF ablation devices for pain management by product types. These devices have been segmented into capital equipments, reusables and disposables. Furthermore, each of these segments has been segmented by different product types available in the market, as follows:



Capital Equipment – RF Generators

Reusables – Probes, Electrodes

Disposables – Cannulae, Needles, Probes, Electrodes

The geographical market has been segmented into four regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America has further been segmented by country into the U.S. and Canada.



The global radiofrequency ablation devices market for pain management is segmented into the following categories:



Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, by Applications

Surgical Oncology

Cardiology and Cardiac Rhythm Management

Pain Management

Gynecology

Hypertension

Cosmetology



Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management, by Product Types

Capital Equipment

RF Generators

Reusables

RF Probes

RF Electrodes

Disposables

RF Cannulae

RF Needles

RF Single-Use Probes

RF Single-Use Electrodes



Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management, by Geography

North America

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



