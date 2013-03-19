New Trend: Global Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management, 2012-2018

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market For Pain Management - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:
Chapter 1 Introduction
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Market Segmentation
1.3 Research Methodology
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview : Radiofrequency Ablation Devices For Pain Management
Chapter 4 Radiofrequency Ablation Market, By Applications
Chapter 5 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market For Pain Management, By Product Types
Chapter 6 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market For Pain Management, By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/radiofrequency-ablation-devices-market-for-pain-management-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html
Radiofrequency ablation is a medical procedure involving use of high frequency electromagnetic waves to generate heat which is used to treat a medical condition. This technology finds application in various fields of medicine like tumor ablation in oncology, cardiac rhythm management, endometrial ablation in gynecology, renal denervation for hypertension, cosmetology and pain management. This report focuses on the RF ablation devices market for the pain management application area. The basic principle underlying pain management using RF ablation is heating up the nerves that send pain signals to the affected area so that their impulse transfer activity is hampered.
The report analyzes the market for RF ablation by applications and also the market for RF ablation devices for pain management by product types. These devices have been segmented into capital equipments, reusables and disposables. Furthermore, each of these segments has been segmented by different product types available in the market, as follows:
Capital Equipment – RF Generators
Reusables – Probes, Electrodes
Disposables – Cannulae, Needles, Probes, Electrodes
The geographical market has been segmented into four regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America has further been segmented by country into the U.S. and Canada.
The global radiofrequency ablation devices market for pain management is segmented into the following categories:
Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market, by Applications
Surgical Oncology
Cardiology and Cardiac Rhythm Management
Pain Management
Gynecology
Hypertension
Cosmetology
Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management, by Product Types
Capital Equipment
RF Generators
Reusables
RF Probes
RF Electrodes
Disposables
RF Cannulae
RF Needles
RF Single-Use Probes
RF Single-Use Electrodes
Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market for Pain Management, by Geography
North America
Canada
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/radiofrequency-ablation-devices-market-for-pain-management-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html
For More Information Kindly Contact:
Email: sales@researchmoz.us