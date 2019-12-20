New Trends of L-Arginine Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trends & Future Scope by 2019-2025 : Top Companies – Ajinomoto Group, KYOWA, Evonik

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- The Global L-Arginine Market 2019 is a complete, professional report that provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, modern market trends and tactics impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue and shares analysis. The report examines market performance during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The main objective of this research report is to pitch spearhead insights on salient factors that are boosting or hampering the growth of the L-Arginine industry. This report also includes the cost and profit status of L-Arginine, and Market growth drivers, marketing status, and challenges in this Market.



Moreover, it is segmented into market players, drivers and retainers with L-Arginine market share analysis with product types and application, revenue and gross margin by regions. Besides that, it lists business outlook, revenue, and consumption L-Arginine market by top-level competitors: Ajinomoto group, KYOWA, Evonik, CJ, Daesang, Jurui Biotechnology, Jingjing, Jinghai Amino Acid, Jiahe Biotech, SHINE STAR, Xingyu Technology, Longtengbiotech, JIRONG PHARM





This study researches the market size of L-Arginine, presents the global L-Arginine sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

This report focuses on the key data information of L-Arginine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa, presents sales, revenue, market share, growth rate of L-Arginine for each region and countries in each region.

For top companies, this report investigates and analyzes the sales, revenue, market share and growth rate for the top players, key data from 2013 to 2018.

This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



L-arginine is a type of ?-amino acid. The L-form is one of the 20 most common natural amino acids. A nonessential amino acid in human, L-Arginine is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). It is widely used as an ingredient in dietary supplements, infusions and infant formulas.

Major factors driving growth of this market include the application of biological fermentation technology, which enabled the production of arginine improved a lot, rising care awareness and increasing disposable income in emerging economies, However, high cost of instruments, lack of production technology especially in emerging economies, and lack of laboratory technicians are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The L-Arginine industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Eastern Asia and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Eastern Asia and E.U. The manufacturers in Japan have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Ajinomoto & KYOWA have relative higher level of product's quality. In Germany, EVONIK leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Hebei, Shandong and Zhejiang province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as CJ whose plant is located at Shandong province.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In 2018, the global L-Arginine market size was 490 million US$ and is forecast to 880 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for L-Arginine.



This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Ajinomoto group

KYOWA

Evonik

CJ

Daesang

Jurui Biotechnology

Jingjing

Jinghai Amino Acid

Jiahe Biotech

SHINE STAR

Xingyu Technology

Longtengbiotech

JIRONG PHARM



Market Segment by Product Type

Food Grade

Pharma Grade



Market Segment by Application

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global L-Arginine status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key L-Arginine manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of L-Arginine are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025



