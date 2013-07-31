New Trip Planning Experience Launched by Travel Oregon And, Fast Growing Startup, Roadtrippers.com

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Travel Oregon, the Beaver State’s official tourism organization, today announced a strategic partnership with Roadtrippers, America’s fastest growing startup travel site and road-trip planner. TravelOregon.com provides trip inspiration, travel-discovery tools along with a wealth of material for visitors seeking information on the countless adventures available in Oregon.



The innovative collaboration between Travel Oregon and Roadtrippers provides travelers with a tool to help them plan a scenic Oregon trip based on their personal interests. The clean design and user-friendly interface at Oregon.Roadtrippers.com allows visitors to tap into a diverse database of unique roadside attractions and a variety of natural wonders that dot the Oregon landscape. And, explorers have the ability to save their favorite destinations directly to their own personalized itineraries.



“At Travel Oregon, we create user-friendly applications that help make planning an Oregon trip easy and enjoyable and we’re proud to be the first tourism agency in the nation to partner with Roadtrippers.com,” said Mo Sherifdeen, Director of Global Integrated Marketing at Travel Oregon. “This partnership allows us to build on our established record as an innovator in the travel industry while creating better experiences for visitors.”



This partnership simplifies the process of planning a trip in Oregon by combining resources onto one platform, while amplifying the reach of TravelOregon.com. Under the partnership, Travel Oregon will power Roadtrippers’ Oregon section with a comprehensive list of things to see and do, including the extensive Scenic Byways system from TravelOregon.com. This provides Oregon’s visitors with the best online tools available to plan their trips, while allowing Travel Oregon to further engage with trekkers discovering the state. Finally, this partnership allows Travel Oregon to extend RoadTrippers’ powerful trip planning functionality on TravelOregon.com.



“Our partnership with Travel Oregon is a natural fit and the logical, next step in the evolution of the Roadtrippers platform,” said James Fisher, Roadtrippers.com’s CEO. “By combining our knowledge and experiences, we aim to deliver real value to Travel Oregon, to the tourism community and, of course, to travelers themselves. We live for travel and couldn't be more excited about what we are building with Oregon!”



To stun your eyes and shock your souls, we produced a timelapse video of the Historic Columbia River Byway in Oregon.



About Roadtrippers

The open road. That’s what it’s all about. Driving down long stretches of asphalt, pulling over at a local diner for some grub, and discovering the most incredible roadside wonders. Roadtrippers is a web + mobile platform that streamlines discovery, planning, booking and navigation into one engaging road trip planner. https://roadtrippers.com



About Travel Oregon

The Oregon Tourism Commission, dba Travel Oregon, works to enhance visitors’ experience by providing information, resources and trip planning tools that inspire travel and consistently convey the exceptional quality of Oregon. The commission aims to improve Oregonians’ quality of life by strengthening economic impacts of the state’s $9.2 billion tourism industry that employs more than 91,000 Oregonians. www.TravelOregon.com