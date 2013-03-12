New Trotec Laser UK Head Office in Washington, Great Britain

Washington, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- In 2010 Trotec acquired Suregrave and Identify to form a strong sales and service subsidiary in the UK. The company is now consolidating the main company functions into a head office located in Washington.



Now the main functions like technical service, marketing, manufacturing and administration are located in one building. This is the first step which will help Trotec to continue to grow over the next few years.



Additionally to the head office in Washington, Trotec will have two sales offices with showrooms in the south of England. The company is also planning to open more such showrooms in order to support the sales team, which has grown in the last few months significantly.



Beside the sales offices Trotec Laser also placed field based service teams in each area to guarantee the best support and service for the customers.



Trotec Laser UK new head office