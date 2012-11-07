New truSculpt™ Body Contouring Treatment Now Available for La Quinta and Palms Springs Patients

La Quinta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Dr. Doriana Cosgrove of Desert Med Aesthetics - a leading medical spa serving La Quinta and surrounding areas patients - is the first and only doctor in the Palm Springs - La Quinta Valley to offer truSculpt™, a simple, comfortable way to reduce local areas of body fat by heating the subcutaneous tissue. During a truSculpt™ treatment, radiofrequency energy targets deep layers of tissue to melt fat cells and temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite.



The truSculpt™ system from Cutera is a non-invasive technology designed to deliver customized treatments to multiple zones of the body, such as thighs, buttocks and other stubborn areas.



Accordingly to Dr. Doriana Cosgrove “More and more patients are looking for comfortable, non-invasive ways to improve their appearance and self-image without the need for recovery time or other interruption to their busy lives. This is what truSculpt™ delivers.”



The truSculpt™ system is FDA and Health Canada cleared. The system also has CE Mark inEuropefor circumferential reduction and fat reduction.



“I have been researching body contouring technology for a few years, looking for a non-invasive system that really works. Until truSculpt™, none of them were reliable and effective. Now I am very enthusiastic about truSculpt™.” Dr. Doriana Cosgrove says. “I have been impressed with the science and research Cutera has done into developing this radio frequency technology to deliver uniform, deep heating to excess fat in all areas of the body. The truSculpt™ system dynamically adjusts the energy to reach and maintain therapeutic treatment levels.”



About Dr. Doriana Cosgrove & Desert Med Aesthetics

Doriana Cosgrove, M.D., is the owner and director of Desert Med Aesthetics. Dr. Cosgrove completed an internship in General Surgery at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles and then completed a residency in Anesthesiology at Loma Linda University. She is Board Certified in Anesthesiology. She is a member of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS), the American College of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, and the California Medical Society