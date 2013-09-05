New Twitter Service by SM Company Social Media Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- A new service by Social Media Luv provides instant Twitter followers for businesses and entrepreneurs trying to expand their base of customers. Purchasing Twitter followers is a proven method of attracting potentially new clients to Twitter accounts. Social Media Luv is now offering different packages to meet the needs of businesses and entrepreneurs when it comes to improving their social media accounts.



Several studies have shown that new Twitter accounts have a difficult time obtaining new followers. One of the major reasons is because most people are hesitant to follow accounts unless there are already plenty of followers there is the first place. This conundrum can be very difficult for small businesses and entrepreneurs to overcome if they have little in the way of outside resources. Social Media Luv offers a proven, effective way to increase Twitter followers with three packages of services that overcomes this conundrum.



Each of the three Twitter follower packages from Social Media Luv comes with a full money back guarantee and can be customized to create a more natural looking number.



- Come Here Birdie!: 5,000 Twitter followers for $19.95

- Follow Me Birdie!: 10,000 Twitter followers for $24.95

- Go Birdie, Go!: 15,000 Twitter followers for $29.95



Each of these social media packages are swiftly delivered within seven to ten business days respectively. Furthermore, they can be altered to meet the needs of the customers to maximize the number of Twitter followers that can be gained. For more information about how to buy Twitter followers cheap visit Social Media Luv.



Seamus Smith

Social Media Luv

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

support@socialmedialuv.com

http://www.socialmedialuv.com