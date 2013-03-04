New Types of Wedding Ice Sculpture Centerpieces Are Available

Toledo, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Everyone wants the perfect memorable wedding reception. The ICE Block Cooler allows buyers to add an ice sculpture to every table at very reasonable prices. Custom labels can be added to personalize the ice sculptures using any design you can dream of. Add flowers, wine, and other touches to finish off these custom one of a kind centerpiece.



Once the evening comes the cooler's lights can be turned in the ice sculptures. The glow they emit will add instant ambiance to any venue and make the event a memorable one for everyone in attendance. When this wonderful event begins winding down the ice sculptures become the perfect classy party favors for guests to take home in memory of the event. Finally a party favor that everyone will want to take home and be thankful for!



In order to help people discover these products online, multiple specific websites have been developed. This will allow the user an easier search experience using the following sites.



