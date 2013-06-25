London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- ServerSpace Managing Director Tim Pat Dufficy is pleased to announce the signing of ServerSpace’s newest client Price & Quote. Price & Quote a cloud-based sales service company will appoint ServerSpace to deliver a technical hosting software environment, development environment, backup and DDoS protection.



“As a new business, it was crucial to support our goal by working with an IT provider that could deliver high levels of support and offer the expertise and guidance on the services we needed to build a successful business,” said Seamus Devine, co-founder and managing director of Price & Quote.



When choosing a cloud service provider, the list of choices can seem endless. Each type of provider brings a particular skill set and resources to the cloud, however a lack of technical support and responsiveness can be detrimental to an IT based company, especially a startup.



Price and Quote had formerly employed the services of IT hosting provider Rackspace, but was dissatisfied with the level of service that the company offered. “The issue was that Rackspace was too big for us. We weren’t getting the one-to-one service that a startup such as ourselves needed,” said Devine. “As a new company with a small IT team, we simply cannot afford to experience any downtime or be vulnerable to possible attacks.”



“Not only does an attack on a system carry a hefty monetary price tag, it can also be catastrophic to the company’s reputation.” said Dufficy. “Issues such as security and backup should be dealt with in the first instance.”



ServerSpace will now provide Price & Quote with high quality and cost-effective IT hosting, cloud services and connectivity services, backed by excellent customer service. The company takes the hassle out of hosting by offering a full range of managed services that lets Price & Quote choose how the company wants servers managed in a way that best suits business.



“All our services come with the peace of mind of knowing that your servers are located in a secure, custom-built data centre with 24/7 monitoring and advanced alarms and fire protection,” emphasizes Dufficy. “Whatever hosting needs, we're here to help provide the right infrastructure and support to help companies get on with serious business.”



