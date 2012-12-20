New UK Theme Park Opens in Kent

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- This is great news for family days out! By 2018, Europe's biggest theme park will be opened in Kent, UK. The Theme park will be operated by Paramount Parks and will cost in the region of £2bn to complete.



London 2012 commercial director, Chris Townsend will manage funds and investors while they prepare for the the final go ahead.



There is a huge demand for family activities in the south east of England, where theme parks such as Chessington or Alton towers are in accessible and the nearest alternative is the Disney Resort in Paris.



The theme parks location is in Ebbsfleet, Kent which is close to major motorways and railways. The M25 and M2 motorways have 4 lanes critical to handle traffic going to the Theme Park. They also have the highspeed train line that connects passengers from central London to Ebbsfleet in 17 minutes. Trains from Europe via the channel tunnel also connect at Ebbsfleet International station



Passengers from Europe are expected to take the train and can easily access the theme park which will be in direct competition with Disneyland Paris.



Recently a Kent airport announced flights by KLM to Amsterdam, providing Kent access to international tourists via the airports, service will begin in 2013.



Developing the London Resort Company Holdings (LRCH) theme park is expected to provide thousands of UK jobs and other investments such as travel will help GDP growth resulting from tourism. Providing a destination that tourists can visit, will encourage tourism and a resort will contain it. Local support has high and a lot of interest from potential investors has given the project a green-light.



The London 2012 commercial director will lead the 872 acre Paramount Pictures theme park though to completion and is expected to be Europe's largest indoor water park and rides, live music venues, open theaters, fun fairs, games, attractions, cinemas, restaurants, event space and hotels overlooking the riverside.



