New Universal Image Editor for Basic Fixes Offered by Free Picture Solutions

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Photos are now a ubiquitous part of our lives, with a camera in the back (and sometimes front) of every phone, and regular updates to Facebook of everything from holiday destinations to coffee choices. As a result, the level of photography people produce is rising across the board, and many wish to edit their images in post before uploading them for everyone to see. The most obvious of such tools is Instagram, but for those who want more options but still find Photoshop intimidating and overcrowded, Free Picture Solutions has devised an image editor with a difference.



The image editor allows users to fulfil basic functions including cropping images, rotating and flipping images, recoloring images including temperature, brightness and contrast, saturation and more, as well as blur and sharpening options, adding shapes and text. These functions comprise the most commonly used features of any image editor brought together in an easy to use interface.



T Free Picture Solutions offer the software for free from their website or from major resource centres like CNET, and it can be used to edit a single image or to complete a whole batch edit at once, making the process faster and more resource-economical than ever before.



A spokesperson for Free Picture Solutions explained, “We have created this image editor to strip down the overwhelming tools, plugins and options that confuse most users when trying to engage with professional image manipulation software. We have created a lightweight software that answers the most fundamental and common needs of the largest amount of users and given it a simple, easy to use interface. With single image and batch edit features, it provides the most simple and flexible way of giving images a polished and professional look in post-production, despite all this functionality it’s free.”



About Free Picture Solutions

Free Picture Solutions is a business created by software developers with a drive to create free to download, easy to use image editing applications. After two years creating functional and easy to use freeware, their work is now regularly found on major recommended resource centres and is highly rated by users. They continue to regularly create and launch new products to address new needs flagged by users. For more information, please visit: http://freepicturesolutions.com/