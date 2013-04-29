New Unsigned Artist Promotion Method - Upload Music Free to Get Noticed

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- A new way to promote your unsigned music has been introduced by www.musictalkers.com. Opening another door for music promotion, users of the website can now create a free artist profile and upload their own music to showcase and get noticed. In addition, users can integrate their SoundCloud account, connect with other musicians. Music fans can also discover new artists.



Music Talkers was originally set up for music fans to discuss recent music topics etc, however with the increased awareness of online music promotion and the powerful effects the internet can bring to unsigned artists, Music Talkers decided to add a new artist area where musicians can upload their original music.



Unsigned artists can create a profile and upload their music and also add a description including where they are available to gig, what style of music they play and location details. MP3 format music can be added and users can bring their SoundCloud feed into their profiles to build a powerful promotional page.



As well as becoming a great way of getting more exposure online, the website also offers a hub for people to search and discover musicians for gigs. Unsigned artists can advertise their services too.



Already, users of Music Talkers have started to 'connect' with other musicians, this has started to build a small social network of unsigned musicians. Musicians also gain a Music talkers domain which is easily discovered in search engines.



Andrew Braithwaite, the developer of the website said:



"As a keen music fan, I wanted to give unsigned musicians the chance to showcase their music. As we already have an established site which receives a decent flow of music fans, we are connecting music fans and artists by letting users wrap their music around our high traffic music website".



MT often feature artists on their homepage and musicians can gain even more exposure by promoting their page to enter the 'Top 10' charts by gaining more hits to their page.



About Music Talkers

As well as offering unsigned artist promotion, Music Talkers also publishes daily picks of the most interesting music news, discussions and gossip. Users can also comment and discuss topics through a comment system.