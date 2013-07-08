New Update on Smartphone App Market Monitor - Data Package Vol. 10: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- The data package of the “Smartphone App Market Monitor” serves as a comprehensive source of information on the most important smart-devices (i.e. smartphones and tablets) and app stores market trends. To keep pace with the latest trends, amend and revise forecasts, as well as inform readers about key topics and latest news, this report is updated and extended each quarter since Q4 2009.



By using, comparing and evaluating different sources of information on the mobile market, the “Smartphone App Market Monitor” provides a range of detailed market analyses that enable any app publisher, app store owner and Telco to make informed business decisions.



To check out the Complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/smartphone-app-market-monitor;-data-package-vol-10



The data package aggregates smartphone app market facts within the following categories:



1. Devices: The report shows market share trends for smartphones, tablets, operating systems shipments since 2007



2. User base: The report monitors app user base trends since 2008



3. App stores: The report benchmarks performances of major app stores and provides app store details since 2000



4. App downloads: The report highlights app downloads per day and per platfom since 2008



5. App categories: The report provides detailed app categories developments of Apple App Store, Google Play and BlackBerry World since 2011



6. Key facts and figures of major OS, OEM, MNO and Independent app stores since 2000



Browse All The Report Of This Publisher Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/publisher/89



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/168824