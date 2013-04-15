New Update ToEzCheckPrinting Software Allows Users to Print Checks for Multiple Accounts

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Developed and distributed by Hafpricesoft.com, ezCheckPrinting check writer eliminates the need for businesses to write checks by hand or purchase expensive pre-printed checks.The new edition of check printing software ezCheckPrinting was released to support multiple bank accounts. Halfpricesoft.com also updated the ezCheckPrinting Virtual Printer, the optional add on for QuickBooks and Quicken users. So more users can now benefit from the new feature to print checks for multiple accounts.



“Many businesses and accountants need to print checks for multiple bank accounts. Ad they also want to print checks on their laser printers without the cost of pre-printed checks,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “With this new update ezCheckPrinting check writer, users can now print checks on blank stocks for multiple accounts easily and quickly.”



With ezCheckPrinting software, businesses can run payroll and pay bills right from their computer by printing checks on blank check paper using their existing laser printer.



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. ezCheckPrinting software allows users to print checks on pre-printed check paper or the blank check stock.



This easy-to-use check writer is compatible with Windows system and can print unlimited check in check-on-top, check-in-middle, check-at-bottom and 3-per-page formats. It also supports data filling on pre-printed checks. With ezCheckPrinting, users never need to order the expensive pre-printed checks. Users who want to speed up check writing and billing can download and try this software athttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation.



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



Starting as low as $39 per installation for a single-user license key or $69 for the QuickBooks compatible version, ezCheckPrinting makes professional looking checks and automated check writing accessible to any size business. Some customers may be eligible to receive the software free through a special offer with TrialPay (details online). The network edition of ezCheckPrinting is available for as little as $99.



Never order the expensive checks. Customers can start the test drive at

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.