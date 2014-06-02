Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- ezPaycheck is the right in house payroll tax solution for small businesses to calculate taxes, print paychecks, generate reports and print tax forms. The 2014 version ezPaycheck payroll software makes it easy to handle salary, hourly pay, tips, bonus, differential pay, insurance and 401K for both employees and contractors. In house Paycheck software provider Halfpricesoft.com understands the special needs that hotels and other businesses with multiple operations require. The new updates to ezPaycheck 2014 payroll software also accommodates these special needs to handle multiple accounts.



Priced at just $89 per year, ezPaycheck is affordable for any business. Combined with features that have long been favorites among customers, the latest updates released in ezPaycheck 2014 make it easy to manage payroll for the hotel’s main staff, restaurant staff, bar staff, and multiple shifts all from the same program while keeping accounts for different operations or shifts separate.



"Hotels run more smoothly when payroll is processed by using updated ezPaycheck business software. ezPaycheck software helps small businesses process each payment in time and accurately in house." said Dr. Ge, the founder of halfpricesoft.com.



EzPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software’s graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. New user can download and try this software for free with no obligation and no cost at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/payroll_software_download.asp



Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:



- Assists businesses that pay for multiple operations

- No additional fee for customer support

- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

- Easily calculates differential pay

- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.

- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.

- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.

- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.

- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.

- Supports network access.



Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.