New Updates with EzCheckPrinting Speeds Up Check Writing for Small Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- EzCheckPrinting check writer software speeds up check printing and billing paying. It also allows users to print professional checks with logo and signature in house. In response to users’ requests, check design and print software developer Halfpricesoft.com released the new ezCheckPrinting software and gives users more controls on check design.



With the new version, users can add extra labels and lines on checks from check layout setup form. This feature will make it easier to create the special format checks such as Christmas bonus checks. It also makes it easier to add the second signature line on check if needed.



A new YouTube video was also released. Customer can check “How to Create Check with the Second Signature Line” from halfpricesoft YouTube channel.



“Each company is unique. They all have different needs and requirements of check printing software,” Dr. Ge said. “Most of the best ideas of our check printing software are from our users. We always believe our customers are the best members of our developing team.”



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. User can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



This easy-to-use check writer is compatible with Windows system and can print unlimited check in check-on-top, check-in-middle, check-at-bottom and 3-per-page formats. It also supports data filling on pre-printed checks. With ezCheckPrinting, users never need to order the expensive pre-printed checks.



New users can download and try this software free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp



The main features include:



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks

- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background

- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used

- Write an unlimited number of checks

- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information

- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats

- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks

- Customizable report features that are easy to use

- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click

- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



ezCheckPrinting developers believe small business users need simple, reliable and affordable software that they can set up and use it easily. Priced from $39 (Free through TrialPay offers), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any business.



Never order the expensive checks. Customers can start the free test drive at

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.