New Uplifting Song and Video Released Portraying the Heartbreaking Effects of Alzheimer's Disease

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Worriedaboutmydaddy.com was founded in memory of Chris Ward, a victim of Alzheimer's disease.



The website strives to raise £20,000 for Alzheimer’s research, offering an insightful, honest and personal outlook on another side of this disease: the way it affects those people who are closer to the victims.



Nursing a sufferer of this illness is a daunting life experience: Chris Ward Jr. found an emotional outlet in the shape of his fondness for music, penning "Worried about my daddy", a heartfelt and disarmingly honest song about his father's condition.



This song introduced by Sir Cliff Richard is a vivid portrait of the years of pain and struggle fighting the disease, but it also offers another perspective: The distinctive lyrics, the uplifting melodies and the energetic performance of this recording are an inspirational statement of hope, and a true celebration of life, in spite of all the pain.



"Worried about my daddy" is available for free download, along with plenty of information about Alzheimer's disease for victims and caretakers.



Help make a difference fighting this terrible disease through research and supporting those helping family and friends to deal with Alzheimer's and Dementia.



About Worried About My Daddy

The website was set up to raise donations to help fight and research Alzheimer’s disease after the death of our dad. The song and video were produced in order to help get the message across about this devastating and fatal disease in a way that everyone can relate to.



Learn more; download the song for free, watch the video and Donate at http://worriedaboutmydaddy.com/



