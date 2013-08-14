New Urban Suites Announces Virtual Offices with Its Mobility Features

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- New Urban Suites, the most renowned and well-established in delivering all office solutions now announces world-class conference rooms in Tampa supporting executives to achieve their goals while at work.



The company offers a variety of conference room options in Tampa to choose from that are all sure to make one feel comfortable and fully accommodated, while at work. Keeping in mind the business needs and the value of an important business meetings, the company's conference rooms in Tampa are all designed to facilitate the business agenda and offers full service technology and amenities.



While addressing the media, the company’s representative at New Urban Suites stated, “Our Conference Rooms are all equipped with modern facilities like wired and wireless Internet, Conference calls and call bridging, HD television display, and more. We have tried to provide an ideal space for either a professional setting to meet with clients, Interviewing potential employees, host seminars or training sessions, for Hold depositions, and more.”



The company is also known for their Virtual offices Ybor from the most renowned and well-established provider of office solutions, New Urban Suites. They now announce virtual offices that give their clients the flexibility to run a business from anywhere without a long-term commitment. Their virtual office solutions at Ybor provide a cost-effective option for start-up businesses and don’t require any investment in office hardware.



About New Urban Suites

Founded by Walton H. Chancey, New Urban Suites is here to provide entrepreneurs and small businesses a professional executive office space from where they don't only operate efficiently and effectively, but also can enjoy the beauty of their building at a fraction of the price of traditional executive suites. Started in August 2010, in the heart of historic Ybor City, New Urban Suites offers full-time executive suites, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and shared executive office space with all inclusive amenities. Beautifully decorated, our executive offices provide a modern feel and offer a creative work space for a great first and lasting impression.



To know more, please visit: http://www.newurbansuites.com



Contact Detail:

Tampa Location

1228 East 7th Ave.

Tampa, FL 33605