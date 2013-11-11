New Urban Suites Offers Fully Functional Meeting Rooms in Tampa with Conference Calling and Call Bridging Facilities

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Providing a professional setting to meet with clients, hold seminars and training sessions, New Urban Suites, now offers meeting rooms with all the latest and state-of-the art facilities. The meeting rooms in Tampa are well-equipped with a wired as well as wireless internet facility with high bandwidth. With conference calling, call bridging and the latest HD display, their meeting rooms are all fully functional, leaving a highly positive impression on business clients.



While highlighting their glorious offices suites, one of the spokespersons at New Urban Suites stated, “At New Urban Suites, we offer the most luxurious and perfect office space in Tampa. These all are embedded with essential amenities like office space furnishings; state-of-the-art telephone system; high speed internet; mail and package handling; professional reception and administration; parking; electrical and janitorial services; and many others.”



The company is also known for its virtual offices that give their clients the flexibility to run a business from anywhere without a commute to work, with any long-term commitment. New Urban Suites virtual office provides a cost effective option for start-up businesses as it requires no investment in office hardware.



The company also offers other services like gourmet kitchens and meeting rooms in Tampa, along with additional on-site office space facilities like technologically equipped conference rooms; essential IT services, and state-of-the-art color and B&W copiers, printers, scanners, and fax.



About New Urban Suites

Founded by Walton H. Chancey, New Urban Suites is here to provide entrepreneurs and small businesses a professional executive office space from where they don't only operate efficiently and effectively, but can also enjoy the beauty of their building at a fraction of the price of traditional executive suites. Started in August 2010, in the heart of historic Ybor City, New Urban Suites offers full-time executive suites, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and shared executive office space with all inclusive amenities. Beautifully decorated, its executive offices provide a modern feel and offer a creative work space for a great first and lasting impression.



To know more, please visit: http://www.newurbansuites.com.



Contact:

Tampa Location

1228 East 7th Ave.

Tampa, FL 33605