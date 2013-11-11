New Urban Suites Offers Meeting Room in Tampa at Affordable Prices

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- New Urban Suites, a leading professional executive office space provider, offers their customers executive meeting room in Tampa at competitive prices. Their professional workplace environment set up ensures that their customers get the best experience possible regardless of the services they buy from New Urban Suites.



A representative from the company said, “A professional setting is essential to any successful business meeting, that’s why our meeting room Tampa location is professionally equiped and fully functional. To facilitate your agenda our meeting room Ybor location offers full service technology and amenities.”



“New Urban Suites offers a variety of conference room options and executive suites in Tampa to choose from so you feel comfortable and fully accommodated. Reservations can be made on an hourly or daily basis to suit your needs”, he further added.



The company offers wired and wireless Internet services to their tenants, conference calling and call bridging, HD television display and many more amenities to make your customers stay more pleasant and memorable.



Their meeting rooms and executive suites in Tampa are ideal for those, who are looking for a professional setting to meet with clients. Many customers tenants of New Urban Suites have used these rooms for interviewing potential employees and for hosting seminars and training sessions. Customers may check the availability and may schedule a tour through the website. They can also take an online tour of the different office and meeting rooms available.



About New Urban Suites

Founded by Walton H. Chancey, New Urban Suites is here to provide entrepreneurs and small businesses a professional executive office space from where they don't only operate efficiently and effectively, but also can enjoy the beauty of their building at competitive rates compared to traditional executive suites. Started in August 2010, in the heart of historic Ybor City, New Urban Suites offers full-time executive suites, virtual offices, meeting rooms, and shared executive office space with all inclusive amenities. Beautifully decorated, our executive offices provide a modern feel and offer a creative work space for a great first and lasting impression.



To know more, please visit: http://www.newurbansuites.com