New US Crypto Executive Order Ushers in New Legal Compliance Regime

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2022 -- In March this year, an executive order on "Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets" was introduced by the Biden Administration. This paves the way for virtual value oversight, regulatory approaches and implementation in America and also closer collaboration between government agencies. It is designed to make implementation of anti-money laundering networks and frameworks more effective and overcome many of the flaws that exist because digital asset systems were not designed for compliance etc. The Order will also demand a lot more collaboration and seek to make it more difficult for cyber criminals to exploit existing loopholes. Illicit finance, money laundering and securities scams are just some of the targets of the Order. And, with its implementation, will come a brand-new legal compliance regime that seeks to comprehensively integrate the digital world. Innovative technology is going to be a tool for good going forward and this new Order is the first step towards helping to achieve that goal in the US.



Legal compliance jobs are going through a significant shift and especially when it comes to the digital world. The Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets Order is likely to be the first in a series of steps that we will see in terms of making compliance regimes fit for purpose. This will create many more legal compliance jobs for talented people with a range of skills keen to take a career-defining next step. Larson Maddox specializes in legal compliance jobs, providing support to enterprises where there is a need to build up teams and expand expertise, as well as to adapt to the changes that are constantly taking place in regulatory terms. From life sciences to manufacturing, retail and media, consumer goods, technology and financial services, Larson Maddox provides support for a range of legal and regulatory functions in-house. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team is able to design options for every hiring need.



Crucially, Larson Maddox has a reach that extends across the USA, including to most major cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm also has a considerable global advantage, as the team in America is also integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000+. Plus, Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This reach is impressive but it is the quality of the internal team that has made it possible - and which has also facilitated flexible and consistent support over the challenge times in recent years. The firm invests a great deal in its people. Consultants at Larson Maddox are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to legal compliance jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Corporate Paralegal, Senior Funds Counsel and Operations Associate.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said "Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated industry-specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. We are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster."



About Larson Maddox

Larson Maddox is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the Legal and Compliance sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.