New US Laws to Tighten Homeland Cyber Security

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- The US House Committee on Homeland Security has approved five bipartisan laws to strengthen defensive capabilities against cyberattacks on American corporations and vital infrastructure. The committee's monitoring of recent cyber-attacks, notably the ransomware attack that caused Colonial Pipeline to shut down, prompted the introduction of these proposals. The new bills are set to make it simpler to protect networks against cyberattacks that use critical security vulnerabilities like those that targeted Microsoft Exchange Server and Pulse Connect Secure devices.



Glocomms, an award-winning recruitment agency for the global IT and technology sector, has worked since their foundation in 2013 to provide businesses with peace of mind when it comes to securing talent. The team of over 750 diligent consultants is situated globally, allowing them to develop local expertise whilst also benefiting from a global industry scope. Glocomms is well equipped to tackle the ever-changing developments of the tech industry by providing its consultants with frequent training in the newest recruiting technologies, enabling them to make sensible, long-lasting recruiting decisions. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm is the chosen recruiting partner for hundreds of global brands. Glocomms works with a diverse spectrum of organizations, from nimble start-ups to multinational enterprises, allowing their candidates to benefit from a diverse range of roles, organizations and teams. Glocomms' proactive consultants are dedicated to offering unique hiring solutions for each of their clients, as they recognize that each talent search is different. There has never been a more exciting time to explore what the US IT and technology sector has to offer. Explore the wealth of cyber security jobs, software engineering jobs and data analytics jobs available with Glocomms by getting in touch with a member of the team.



Glocomms offers permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions to a wide range of specialist tech sectors including: cloud and infrastructure, commercial services, cyber security, development and engineering and data and analytics. The firm offers positions in locations across the US from New York to San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte and Boston. Through the implementation of a recruitment beyond borders initiative, the firm allows candidates to explore all relevant openings around the world. Positions available currently include: Principal Security Engineer, Senior React Developer- Remote, Tech Lead – Ruby, Head of DevOps – Cybersecurity, Information Security Program Lead (VP), Security and Compliance Program Manager, Senior Solutions Architect, Head of Global Sales Engineering – IoT Security, Sales Engineer, Performance Marketing Manager and Cyber Threat Hunting.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.