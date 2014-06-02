New U.S. Specialty Printing Consumables Market Is Expected to Reach USD 28.1 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "U.S. Specialty Printing Consumables Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the U.S. specialty printing consumables market was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 28.1 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2013 to 2018.



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Among the product types, specialty substrate is expected to see a significant growth primarily due to increased ownership of digital cameras which results in higher in-house printing. The U.S. demand for toners is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion in 2018. Among the applications, the consumer and packaging industry is expected to witness strong growth owing to the stabilizing economy and increasing income levels which would see an increased demand from the food & beverage packaging industry. Printing consumables demand for office and professional applications is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2013 to 2018.



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Printing consumable demand is primarily expected to be driven by the improving U.S. economy and business environment over the next five years. Specialty printing consumables are used across a host of businesses requiring paper documentation such as law firms, supply chain management companies and advertising and print media companies. The increasing number of offices and businesses, including SMEs in the region has expanded the consumer base for printers, subsequently boosting market revenue. In addition, the increasing ownership of digital cameras has led to higher demand for in-house printing that further spurs the demand for these consumables. However, the shift in preference to electronic media coupled with volatile raw material costs are expected to be a major hindrance for the growth of the market. Also, the "Go Paperless" movement across the region has increased consumer environment awareness, resulting in a dip in sale of these printing consumables.



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Key participants operating in the U.S. specialty printing consumables market include DIC Corporation, Canon Incorporated, Xerox Corporation and Hewlett Packard among others. This study provides a detailed competitive landscape with company share analysis and detailed profiles of companies mentioned above. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the Specialty Printing Consumables market as below:



Specialty Printing Consumables market, by product type

- Toner

- Ink

- Specialty Substrate

- Chemicals



Specialty Printing Consumables market, application types

- Office and professional application

- Commercial printing and publishing application

- Other application (packaging and consumer)



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