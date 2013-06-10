New USA Business and Social Profile Finder Launches to Help with Reputation Management

Ridgefield, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Today’s social media means good news travels quickly, but bad news spreads almost at the speed of light. Your company and its reputation can very well lie on how well it is perceived in social media. is a re-envisioned directory that aggregates a business, or public persons, prime social updates all on one page.



“Instead of visiting four or more portals, people can just visit one page and see the latest updates from their favorite brands or public figures all on one page.” Said Michae Zittel, founder of SocialProfiles.us.



This new website helps businesses of all sizes and types in the US, by compiling all of a company’s social media onto a single, easy to read page. By having a page on SocialProfiles.us, a company, if they cross link to the page, can gain ranking in the search engines for brand related searches. In short, a page on SocialProfiles.us is excellent for a companies Brand SEO as well as online reputation management.



Additionally, it is a great way to fight the brand squatters, spam and senseless webpages devoted to site statistics and other information that serves no purpose in a direct, sales and customer fashion.



“Initially, I built the site because I was looking for the social pages of a particular company and had a devil of time finding all their social activity. The owners of the company forgot to provide links to all their social profiles. And, companies also tend to have different messages in different platforms. Now, I can see everything in one place.” said Michael Zittel of Social Profiles, “and it is just cool to boot.”



All Social Profile pages are optimized for search engines, meaning a business listing on SocialProfiles.us can help a business control what information is seen in the search engine results pages when a keyword or brand search is made by a potential customer.



“Though still in our infancy, we have numerous examples where a page on SocialProfiles.us has helped companies attain top ranking for their brand name. Visit us for details and read the article: SocialProfiles.us and online reputation management ” said Zittel.



Currently, signing up on Social Profiles is free to any USA business or public person, but all submissions are subject to human review.



“We human reviewe all submsission to ensure top quality and legitimacy,” said Zittel.



For additional information, visit http://www.socialprofiles.us/.



About SocialProfiles.us

SocialProfiles.us is owned and operated by Michae Zittel, of Serr.biz. Mr Zittel has been working in the online marketing industry since 1999 and worked in multiple industries including merchant services, real estate, wine, antiques, software development, finance, manufacturing, luxury goods, travel, etc.



Media Contact

