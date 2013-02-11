New USB 3.0 Products from USB Direct Showing High Benchmark Results for Superior Speed/Versatility

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- USB Direct, Canada’s supplier of custom flash drives is pleased to announce the availability of the faster and more versatile USB 3.0 products just in time for the 2013 trade show season. As North America’s major provider of custom USB drives, the smallest businesses to the largest multinational corporations turn to USB Direct for customized logo-branded USB drives with a wide range of memory capacities and style options.



In 2013, businesses and corporations are looking for every advantage to grow their client base through brand awareness. With the unveiling of the new USB 3.0 technology available from USB Direct, every business can provide their clients with the fastest thumb drive technology. Available in over 60 stock body colours and Pantone matched body colours in sizes ranging from 4GB through 128GB, the new USB 3.0 technology out-performs USB 2.0 by a minimum of 10 times for read and write speeds.



“Not only are these the fastest thumb drives available, they are also ideal for screen printing and laser etching so the company logo or brand is always visible on something clients will use every day,” said a USB Direct representative. “Consequently, they are ideal items for any business as the 2013 trade show season gets underway.”



In addition to custom logo printing and packaging, USB Direct offers an exceptionally wide selection of flash drives in different materials, styles, colors and storage capacities to meet any company or organization’s promotional needs. Their shell material selection ranges from plastic and metal to wood and even recycled paper and silicone for ecologically conscious customers.



USB Direct clients have many styles to choose from including USB drives shaped like cars, Russian dolls, and even credit cards that can be screen printed in full color. Versatile use models such as pens and laser pointer combinations are also available as well as the flat stick and swivel flash drive styles. Services also include data preloading, auto-run functionality inclusion and more.



USB Direct enables its customers to create a completely customized shape with a new minimum of 100 pieces when using PVC material or ABS plastic, wood, metal or other materials with higher quantity orders (500+). Normal stock shaped pieces take two weeks to produce and deliver with certain models shipped to the customer’s door as quickly as 48 hours (rush fees may apply). With three weeks or more lead time, they can build any completely custom shaped piece in time for a company’s event or trade show. Custom pieces are available in sizes ranging from 64MB through 64GB. For more information, please visit http://www.usbdirect.ca



