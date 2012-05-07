New Users Can Now Get EzCheckPersonal Check Writer for Free by Sending Mother's Day Gifts

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Mother’s Day offers Halfpricesoft.com customers a new reason to start using ezCheckPersonal check writer to save time and money by printing checks from their home computer — they can get the software free.



For a limited time, customers can get ezCheckPersonal check writing software free when they purchase flowers for Mother’s Day using TrialPay.



To take advantage of this offer, customers simply visit the ezCheckPersonal web page at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp and click the “Get It Free” button. The link will take customers to the TrialPay site where they can choose to purchase products and services from a variety of vendors, including ProFlowers. By ordering flowers from ProFlowers for the moms in their lives, customers can get the latest edition of ezCheckPersonal check writing software free of charge — the cost of the software is paid for by ProFlowers and other TrialPay partners.



“Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to start using ezCheckPersonal to save time and money while doing something you’re likely to do anyway - buy flowers for Mom,” said Halfrpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We’ve been partners with TrialPay for some time now; it’s just a really cool way to get quality products and services at discounted prices or even free.”



For mothers who prefer something other than flowers, a variety of other TrialPay vendors offer alternative gift options, including:

- Gourmet Gifts

- Book Club membership

- Wizard Jewelry

- Yves Rocher botanical beauty products

- NetFlix



EzCheckPersonal check writing software eliminates need for pre-printed checks and speeds up bill paying



EzCheckPersonal check writing software enables users to print checks from home using their home computer and a standard laser printer. No expensive pre-printed checks are needed. It’s quick, it’s easy, and users can customize their checks any way they want to.



Every time ezCheckPersonal users write a check to a new payee, like a utility company or credit card company, ezCheckPersonal stores that information in its database. The next time the user needs to pay that bill, ezCheckPersonal can automatically fill out the check with that payee’s information. This significantly reduces time spent paying bills. Blank checks can be printed ahead of time for in-store purchases.



Additional features of ezCheckPersonal include:



- Easy-to-use intuitive graphical interface leads users step by step through check writing and printing

- Customize personal checks with logos, graphics, interesting fonts and more

- Print signature image on checks to eliminate the need to sign checks

- Use with any number of bank accounts

- Easily import and export data for use with other software

- Print 3 or 4 checks to a page

- Compatible with QuickBooks and QuickBooks check-printing formats

- Never run out of checks — more checks are as close as the nearest business supply store or order online at www.halfpricesoft.com



Customers can try ezCheckPersonal check writing software risk free



Customers can try ezCheckPersonal free to ensure it meets their needs. Users simply download the trial version software and begin using it. If customers like it, they can purchase a license key for just $24 or use TrialPay to get it free.



To start the non-obligation free test drive, please visit:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check-printing-software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.