New Uses for Digital Signage in the Restaurant Industry

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Maintaining a successful relationship with the local community will provide restaurants and businesses with a steady stream of new and loyal customers. If the marketing message is unclear and unable to reach out to the local population, business is likely to suffer as a result. Microspace Communications wants to help business owners reach their local population with their Media Hotspot and digital signage applications.



The American public is changing their standards for dining, and businesses have found it necessary to adapt for survival. Not only are patrons expecting healthier options, but they also want to enter a clean establishment with little clutter. Old and dirty menus are one of the first things a customer encounters upon entering an establishment. The initial appearance of a restaurant can speak loudly about the company's standards.



Microspace Communications has a solution to help restaurants maintain and improve a clean image with their Media Hotspot and digital signage. The Media Hotspot, once connected to a private data network is able to handle tablet devices as table-side menus and order management systems. Once established, these streamlined tablet menus can provide the business with the crisp and unique appearance to draw in new customers, and keep old ones returning.



Greg Hurt with Microspace Communications commented with “The possibilities of our Media Hotspot range widely from restaurant applications to large scale digital signage operations control. It is our goal to provide a reliable, cost-effective and long-term delivery platform for our client’s content”



About Microspace

Microspace is an innovative broadband solutions company, providing reliable, cost-effective and long-term multicast delivery platforms to Fortune 500 and small companies throughout the world since 1988. They are a pioneer in the industry, establishing and merging various concepts, including digital signage, digital cinema and multimedia entertainment. To learn more about Microspace and their broadcasting services, call them at 919-850-4500 or visit their website at http://www.microspace.com