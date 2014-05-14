New Vacation Rental Inventory in Hermosa Beach, Costa Rica Now Available in RENTalo.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- New Vacation Rental Villa in Hermosa Beach Costa Rica available at Rentalo.com



RENTalo.com, vacation rentals, hotels, bed and breakfasts, today announced the signing of a new partnership with Hermosa Heights Vacation Rental, a vacation rental property located in one of the most desirable villa located in Hermosa Beach, Costa Rica.



George Lauzardo, Clients Services manager at RENTalo.com, said he is excited about the opportunity to work with Hermosa Heights Vacation Rental.



"We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Hermosa Heights Vacation Rental in providing quality leads to help them achieve the highest possible leads-to-booking conversions in the upcoming year 2014/15" said Lauzardo. "We look forward to making their vacation inventory available to our loyal community of online travelers; now approaching 1.5 million registered travelers and travel agents, as well as our growing network of travel partner sites.”



Cynthia Gallardo, of Hermosa Heights, said she is looking forward to working with RENTalo.com.



"Rentalo.com is committed to assisting professional vacation rental owners and managers increase their bookings and online exposure by providing a safe and easy to use portal for travelers searching the web," said Ms. Gallardo "We are excited for the opportunity to provide the best possible experience to travelers visiting our destination, and through these partnerships we reaffirm our commitment to maximizing the entire vacation rental experience in Costa Rica."



About Hermosa Heights Vacation Rental

Hermosa Heights offers a lovely property, professional understanding, traveler care, and service to all travelers looking to find the perfect location and property in one of the most idyllic locations in Costa Rica, Hermosa Beach. To learn more about Hermosa Heights Vacation Rental, visit them online at http://rentalo.com/387709/hermosa_beach-costa_rica-vacation_rental.html or call 1-917-440-1490.



About RENTalo.com

More than 5 million travelers have successfully booked vacation homes, hotel rooms, bed breakfasts via Rentalo. Its broad inventory of short term accommodations include vacation houses, cabins, vacation condos, villas, holiday apartments as well as standard and boutique hotels, and unique bed and breakfast inns". To learn more about RENTalo.com, you should call (877)710-5914 or visit http://rentalo.com.



CONTACT INFORMATION

RENTalo.com

Attention: George Lauzardo

6175 NW 153 ST, Suite 204

Miami, Florida 33014

Phone: (305) 558-5577

Fax: (305)357-3259

Website: http://rentalo.com