New Vapestick Review Released by E-CIG HUB

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- A new review of the Vapestick electronic cigarette has just been published through E-CIG HUB. The Vapestick is an electronic cigarette designed to be an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. The review of the Vapestick, one of the most popular electronic cigarettes in the UK, is designed to provide potential purchasers enough information to make the best informed decision about buying the product.



Vapestick is an electronic cigarette or cartomizer that has the look, shape and overall appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette without any of the tobacco or carcinogens present. This means that the Vapestick is safe to use in public places. The Vapestick cartomizer consists of a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid that contains nicotine. When the smoker inhales on the Vapestick, the heating element turns the flavor liquid into water vapor which is then pulled into the lungs. The Vapestick is designed to be used as an alternative to smoking tobacco cigarettes and can even possibly help people quit the smoking habit by dialing down the amount of nicotine present.



The VAPESTICK review covers the various starter kits that are available and which include cartomizers, rechargeable battery, flavor liquids and the recharging unit. The review covers the aesthetics of the product, the quality of the elements used, the various flavor liquids and the overall performance. The review is designed to provide the most information about Vapestick so that readers can make the best informed decision about whether to purchase the product. For more information on the new Vapestick review , visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk