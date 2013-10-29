New Version of Free XPS to PDF Converter Released

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- A PDF file is considered a standard type of file as it captures fonts, document texts, and images from a number of applications. The XPS format has been introduced by Microsoft as an alternative to PDF, and the former stands for XML Paper Specification. But considering the distinguishing features of each format, the significance of converting PDF to XPS and vice versa has increased. Freedom Software Company has developed and introduced a new and improved tool that guarantees to convert XPS to PDF and PDF to XPS with little or no conversion loss. The Free XPS to PDF Converter tool can be downloaded easily from the website free-xps-to-pdf-converter.en.softonic.com.



The new and improved application named Free XPS to PDF is offered to users online for 100% free. It has the capacity to carry out single as well as batch file conversions. The developers suggest downloaders to add multiple PDF or XPS files to this tool in order to make the process of conversion easy and quick. The application for converting XPS to PDF is said to be perfect for all kinds of businesses that continuously work with PDF and XPS file formats. The Free XPS to PDF Converter is designed as user-friendly software, and hence anyone with even a little amount of skill can easily navigate this application without any hassle or trouble. This free software is available for download in 1.1 versions and has a file size of 271 KB.



The website says, “Free XPS to PDF Converter is a lightweight simple and fast file converting software, there is virtually no loss in quality when converting from either xps to pdf or pdf to xps. The best part about this software is it is completely free.”



The Free XPS to PDF Converter from Freedom Software Company takes up only a little space on the hard disk during the installation process and demands few requirements for running as well. A number of users have tried and tested this application successfully and have quoted positive reviews and comments regarding this software. People can sit back and relax while this tool converts multiple as well as single PDF or XPS files all at once. New visitors can collect all information related to this converter through the website free-xps-to-pdf-converter.en.softonic.com.



To get more information about Free XPS to PDF Converter, visit http://free-xps-to-pdf-converter.en.softonic.com



About Freedom Software Company

Freedom Software Company is committed to providing unique and user-friendly software and applications to users. It has developed a Free XPS to PDF converter with the purpose of lightening the work load of businesses handling XPS and PDF file formats.



Media Contact

Freedom Software Company

Email: info@freexpstopdf.com

URL: http://free-xps-to-pdf-converter.en.softonic.com