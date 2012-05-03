New Version of IzzoNet E-Commerce Software Allows Ability to Run Ecommerce Websites Via Smartphone

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- The design specialists of IzzoNet are proud to announce the upcoming release of the latest version of their ecommerce software that allows retailers to run their ecommerce stores via Smartphone. The maker of the fully designed IzzoNet ecommerce software provides ecommerce hosting as well as all of the customization tools to create and maintain a successful and secure all-in-one online store for generating revenue and success.



Today, the income growth possibilities of selling online via an ecommerce store are virtually limitless for people of any age, education or socio-economic background. The key to success is the right ecommerce hosting support and platform tools. As one of the most user friendly and all-encompassing ecommerce platforms, IzzoNet helps ecommerce entrepreneurs craft stunning and feature-rich ecommerce websites regardless of their ecommerce, design or Internet knowledge. Now, the ecommerce platform specialists have made it possible for customers to run the software on HTML 5 so that they can run their stores via Smartphone.



With the ability to run the Izzonet ecommerce solutions platform on HTML 5, store owners can now run their ecommerce website on the go. Using their Smartphone, store owners can interact with their suppliers and customers, easily manage their products and drop shippers, track finances, emails, orders and store campaigns as well as much more—all on the go. “The ability to run their ecommerce stores via Smartphone adds unprecedented mobility to the limitless functionality, so entrepreneurs can become even more profitable and proactive,” said IzzoNet Co-founder Tallya Rabinovich.”



The IzzoNet fully designed all-in-one ecommerce platform provides a storefront, design tools, anti-fraud tools, social media features, ecommerce CRM/SRM multiple suppliers, drop shippers integration and more. “We are constantly developing and testing new tools and applications related to marketing, advertising, distribution, sales management, vendors, social networks, design, security, and more,” said IzzoNet Co-Founder Amit Udai. “We want our customers to earn maximum income with minimum work and investment.”



While all of their packages come with a large number of varied and useful features, clients can choose from nearly a hundred widgets to customize their store. Users will find everything from dynamic visual and graphical elements to ecommerce tools for customer/vendor interface, shopping cart options and secure checkout functionality.



IzzoNet has no set up, transaction or hidden fees of any kind, and customers get a no-risk 30-day money-back guarantee. Users can even get a fifteen-day free trial. IzzoNet provides guides, video tutorials, and 24/7/365 live chat, phone and email support. The website showcases a number of successful ecommerce websites as well as dozens of articles on ecommerce marketing. For more information, please visit http://www.izzonet.com



About IzzoNet

