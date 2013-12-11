New Version of Popular MP3 Converter Software Available on CNET

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Multimedia, developer of several of the most highly rated, free conversion tools online, has released an upgraded version of its MP3 Converter, one of the most downloaded converters on CNET. The new version of MP3 Converter, available on CNET now, converts files at a significantly faster rate, features a more user friendly GUI and has custom bitrate options that let users choose the exact quality of their output file. The free MP3 Converter software is one the fastest and easiest to use audio converters online.



The new free MP3 Converter, which previously only converted audio files, now has the ability to covert video files to audio as well. MP3 Converter currently supports the following formats: MP3, WAV, OGG, AAC, WMA, M4A, FLV, AVI, MPG and MP4. MP3 Converter supports single file conversions, batch conversions, importing from zip files, and has the ability to add all files from a single folder all at once. With this feature, users can import audio/video files that need to be converted from a zip file without having to extract them first, by simply selecting “file” then “add zip” and pointing to the zip file. The conversion tool will add the supported files from the zip into its file conversion queue automatically.



MP3 Converter’s new custom bitrate option lets users specifically choose the quality of their files rather than just selecting from the preset high, medium or low options. And, its audio tag editor lets users pick a file and edit the audio tag if needed before the conversions.



“Don’t let the simple name fool you. MP3 Converter’s conversions are always the fastest and the outputted multimedia files are always of the highest quality,” said a spokesperson for the developer of MP3 Converter. A CNET reviewer echoed this of the free audio converter, writing, “Works flawlessly, fast conversion process, also good quality output files.”



About MP3 Converter

Developed by Multimedia, MP3 Converter is one the fastest and easiest to use audio converters online. The popular converter is one of the most downloaded on CNET. It currently supports MP3, WAV, OGG, AAC, WMA, M4A, FLV, AVI, MPG and MP4 formats. For more information, visit: http://download.cnet.com/MP3-Converter/3000-2140_4-75747802.html