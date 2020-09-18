New Version of TogetherShare Mac Data Recovery Provides Better Recovery Quality

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- TogetherShare Software releases the new version Mac data recovery software - TogetherShare Data Recovery for Mac 7.5. In the new version, the new version of the tool improves the data recovery quality and provides better recovery result. Users can recover lost data with higher success rate.



First, the develop team analyze and do much work to improve the data recovery for SD card, that is used on any type of camera, camcorder or other devices. It can recover files from SD card, XQD card, memory stick with better quality, especially for photos, videos.



Also, there are some other algorithm optimization on the software. It can search for and recover lost data from APFS, HFS+, ExFAT, FAT better than before. Lost data could be found more accurately on Mac now with this new version software. Now it will be more effective to recover lost data after deleting, formatting, partition loss, OS crash, and other data loss scenarios.



As one of the most popular Mac data recovery software, TogetherShare Data Recovery for Mac 7.5 now has been improved and could provide better data recovery service for users. Also, the new version keeps the simplicity. With very easy-to-use interface, it's able to recover any lost photos, videos, documents or other data in only a few steps.



Download TogetherShare Data Recovery for Mac 7.5:



TogetherShare Data Recovery for Mac 7.5:



https://www.togethershare.com/mac-data-recovery-software/pro-mac-data-recovery-software.html



About TogetherShare

TogetherShare was established in the year 2013. Within a few years of establishment, the company has earned the status of one of the famous data recovery and disk utility software developers. For more information, please visit: https://www.togethershare.com/