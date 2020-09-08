New Version of TS DataWiper for Mac Is Equipped with More Useful Features

Suzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- TogetherShare Software releases the new version of Mac data erasure software - TS DataWiper for Mac 2.1. Many new functions, like copy disk, format drive, and clean system are added this time. Users can enjoy more, other than wiping data with the software.



In the new version, some new features are available now. First, here are some disk management functions added. Users can use the software to format drive, rename volume, eject external devices. What's more attractive, it's able to copy disk with this tool in the new version. It provides an easy way to copy and back up Mac data with this new option.



Additionally, it can clean and speed up the Mac system. It's able to remove unwanted apps, remove junk data of browser, and delete the duplicated files easily. In this way, it can help users to free disk space and improve the system performance on Mac.



As one of the best Mac file shredders and drive wiping tools, this software can mainly help Mac users to erase sensitive data in different situations. Any individual files/folders, free disk space, or entire disk could be erased with this application. With effective data erasing methods provided by the software, all the files/data can be erased permanently from different devices, including hard disk, SSD, USB flash drive, memory card, etc.



Download TS DataWiper for Mac 2.1

https://www.togethershare.com/data-eraser/datawiper-for-mac.html



About TogetherShare

TogetherShare was established in the year 2013. Within a few years of establishment, the company has earned the status of one of the famous data recovery and disk utility software developers. For more information, please visit: https://www.togethershare.com/