New Vertical Job Search Engine Launches in the UK

West Midlands, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The first dedicated job search engine has been launched from the United Kingdom. The new Vertical Job search engine, called Jobuzu, was founded within Birmingham by Ricky Gill. The Jobuzu headquarters is located in Birmingham, but the team works from different locations around the world, including the United States, India, Serbia and Ukraine.



The Meaning behind the name : “Jobuzu”



When translating the word “uzu” from Japanese into our English language, the word would be “swirl.” Job listings that have been posted on job boards, in newspapers, on government career websites, etc. is placed on the site – swirl is the perfect terminology to use to describe this. The company is aimed at getting placed amongst the world’s leading search engines for jobs.



Jobuzu uses the following rules in order to make sure the best jobs are placed first:



- Shows in order that matches the users searches

- The latest careers pop up

- Fast and reliable

- No duplicates and no spam

- Recruitment is easy to apply for



By using Jobuzu, searching for a job is easy and fast. The site is controlled by the Smart Ranking algorithm along with a quality control team that is dedicated to removing job site sources that are either low quality or duplicated. Once the job seeker finds a job they wish to apply for, they can easily fill out the application and/or submit their CV to be considered for employment. Smart Ranking is a patent pending ranking algorithm that has been custom built. It ranks job listing by a number of ranking factors – they use hundreds of ranking factors that will make finding a job easy and fast. Individuals can use the site to find Tesco Jobs, Sainsburys Jobs, Morrisons Jobs and more. There are hundreds of job vacancies currently available through the site.



As time goes by, the team will be testing out new features to help improve the search and make it even more productive. The site is currently in BETA stage and users are encouraged to contact the staff if they come across any bugs.



About Jobuzu

Ricky Gill, the founder of Jobuzu has been working on this idea since early 2012. While he was developing the search engine, he faced many challenges that he learned to overcome. Jobuzu is self-funded and 100% bootstrapped. Ricky Gill is a Microsoft certified systems engineer who holds 10+ years of experience within Linux and Windows administration. He also has experience in MySQL, Sphinx, PHP and Lucene – he used all of his skills and experience to develop this search portal. Jobozu has a total of 5 team members – in order to keep prices low, they use a cloud computing environment.



Company Contact : Ricky Gill

Company Email: ricky.gill@jobuzu.co.uk

Company Phone : 07455071710