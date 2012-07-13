New Vice President of Sales Joins Saber Solutions Team

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Saber Solutions welcomes Dave Kreibich as Vice President of Sales. Dave’s primary focus is on increasing Saber Solutions' penetration of the expanding market for cloud based business and productivity solutions. The key responsibilities of his role include the appointment and management of the company’s first sales team, lead generation and nurturing of prospective clients, customer relationship management and business development.



As an industry veteran, with over 17 years of experience in providing high technology software solutions, Dave brings extensive industry knowledge and a diverse network to Saber Solutions. Prior to obtaining his position at Saber, Dave worked as Channel Manager at Siemens PLM Software. There he developed and implemented a program to accelerate the on-boarding and integration processes of new channel partners by providing them with the coaching, planning, and business tools necessary to quickly build a profitable technology software services business.



Dave attended both the University of Minnesota and Santa Monica City College. In his spare time, he enjoys riding motorcycles, playing in a rock and roll band and traveling across the globe.



He is excited to lead a world-class team of sales consultants, at Saber, who will be able to assist a wide variety of businesses in improving their internal processes with the ultimate goal of accelerating their growth, optimizing their costs, and improving their bottom lines. His main objectives, over the next two years, are to achieve Platinum status with Salesforce and to foster an exceptional customer satisfaction rating.



About Saber Solutions, Inc.

As a pioneer in the design, development and delivery of cost effective cloud-based applications, Saber Solutions addresses the many scalability challenges experienced by small and medium-sized businesses. Through the detailed analysis and understanding of our clients’ current business processes, our expert developers collaborate with employees to identify enhancement opportunities and create custom solutions. Whether companies are looking to solve complex issues or everyday problems, our expansive product and service portfolio offers clients a range of relevant options. Our dedicated support team remains available to guide and enrich client experiences throughout the lifespan of a project. By upholding our service commitment long after a project’s completion, we reinforce the knowledge and ability of our clients with innovative resources.



For more information, please visit Saber Solutions at www.sabersolutions.com or email us at marketing@sabersolutions.com.