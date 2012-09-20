New Video Bonus Slot Game "Sun Like It Hot" Is Available on SoZZial Online Social Gaming Platform

Victoria City, Sai Kung -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- SGC Limited, a well-known startup social gaming corporation, will announce that a new video bonus slot game “Sun like it Hot” will be available for playing at SoZZial. This SoZZial is an exceptional gaming platform that converts casino games into an extreme multiplayer web social gaming. As an outcome, SoZZial provides five online games, including Classic Blackjack, Single-Deck Blackjack, European Blackjack, Sweets Slots and Sum Like It Hot.



Sweet Slots is a video slot machine with double bonus games while Sum Like It Hot is a video slot game with Dragon Cave bonus game. These two online games were both designed by SGC Team. They suggested this idea to offer countless gamers a free-of-charge casino-like excitement with non-gambling effect or format. These games are provided by the SoZZial gaming platform.



The unique features of SoZZial include real-time tournaments with face-to-face duels between gamers and friends, unlimited quantity of participants, monthly competition known as SharePot, and premium gaming selections for more online fun games. Players may utilize the app by playing it on FaceBook at http://apps.facebook.com/sozzial or using a website application at http://sozzial.com/ . Players can also join in the competition.



In addition, all players at SoZZial online gaming platform may compete with each other even if they play distinct games. Therefore, Sum Like It Hot slot gamers or players may be in the any similar tournament with those who play Sweet Slot or Blackjack. The main concept of these features is to allow tournaments between people with distinct gaming preferences. Whether the participant is male or female, these players will enjoy the social online game.



According to research, SoZZial.com was launched in 2012. In just a short period of time, this Internet social game platform has become one of the most well-known social gaming destinations online. This rapid and continuous success is based on their remarkable gaming concept and exclusive application. These applications convert conventional slot games and blackjack into a more fun and exciting social gaming platform.



SoZZial.com also specializes in duels, tournaments and monthly share pot competitions. This online social gaming platform runs as a real-time event among gamers who enjoy their favorite sets and categories. Players can play the standard blackjack, while dueling with others playing Slot Machines or Blackjack.



To know more facts about SoZZial gaming platform and their offered online games, simply visit the soZZial website, or just talk to Thomas Neanderthal by email tn(AT)sozzial(DOT)com or by telephone +852 8191-1859.



SoZZial

+852 8191-1859

tn@sozzial.com

http://sozzial.com/