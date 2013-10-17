Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The best way to advertise any product would be through a captivating and engaging video. Surely long descriptions and word play is great but plain written words can have a tendency to be boring. Similarly, videos are a great way to showcase a property and bring out the best out of any unique features a property might have, that might give it the leverage it needs to get ahead among the thousands of other properties out there. While videos are a medium, it is also important that the videos are done right and to a high standard to attract the right buyers thus it is best to leave the video making process to the professionals.



Vertex Media is a company that provides its customers the best Real Estate Video Production in Orange County and Video Marketing services and strategies that ensure that their customer’s videos stay ahead in terms of both the quality and visibility.



In earlier times, the low quality of videos did not allow the right definition of properties to shine through, whereas the new video capabilities of HDR make Real Estate Videos shine and enhance their curb appeal to potential clients. High Dynamic Range Video and Images show the details that are lost in the highlights and shadows of traditional media production.



Vertex Media is the only company found in Orange County to offer this technology to Realtors and the business community alike. Vertex Media combines the right combination of perfect lighting, the perfect video production equipment, perfect audio and the right expertise to deliver high quality Video Production in Orange County services time and time again.



Vertex Media Offers a wide range of Production Services for Realtors and different packages that have been tailored to meet the needs of different customers. Each package has been designed to provide great value for an affordable price. Vertex Media takes the video production services even further by offering Realtors three other great Video Marketing services. These services include Youtube & Google optimization, this will allow Realtors to have better visibility of their video thus ensuring that there is an increased flow of traffic to watch their video.



A great, high quality video would be useless if people and especially prospective customers are not able to notice them and find them. Video optimization packages are also great value for money due to their affordability.



Furthermore, Realtors can get QR code mapped to their videos which would be great for buyers who are smart phone users.



Vertex Media gives Realtors the complete solution for their Real Estate showcasing needs, to learn about Vertex Media please go to: http://vertexmedia.com/



Contact:

Kevin Keator

VertexMedia.com

Kevin@vertexmedia.com

2121 S. Yale St.

Santa Ana, CA. 92704

http://VertexMedia.com



Video:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPdrgKxBysE