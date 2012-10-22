NEW VIDEO from BAND PRODUCED by ANDY McCOY of HANOI ROCKS

Parnumaa, Estonia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Ember's Flame will release a new video from the Rock This album: Cold Case Unit, opening track and first single release from the album.



youtube.com/embersflameband



With the album release the band is slowly gaining some following. "It is particularly nice to notice the increasing interest abroad, especially in Japan and the USA, based on direct contacts and social media activity. Maybe there is some shaman-like and fascinating particle in our Finnish blood” says the band's guitarist Teme Virtanen.



The next single will be Rock ‘n’ Roll Scars, a track co-written with Andy McCoy. Simultaneously with the single there will be a video for the song.



Ember's Flame music takes classic rock to this millennium. The band released their debut album Rock This in November 2011. Andy McCoy produced the album.



About Andy McCoy

Andy McCoy published the well received album with his band Grease Helmet in September.



A link to the video:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppUWdtTzux8&feature=share&list=UUxLPJMCuVu1s3j4BGBk3W3Q



More info, interview requests:

info@embersflame.com

http://www.embersflame.com

http://facebook.com/embersflameband

http://youtube.com/embersflameband

http://open.spotify.com/album/7Cfc420MiNcBT0DnTRunfg