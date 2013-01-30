New Video Gives Essential Information on Cat Health and How to Ensure Cat Has a Happy Life

Frimley, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Brendan Giery and How's My Pet proudly announce the creation of this video to provide a concise summary of what you need to do to ensure cat health.



When you get a cat, it has probably had already one vaccination. If you are not sure, ask the seller about this and the documents to prove it as you need to bring this every time you go to the vet. Most of the vaccinations given to the cat are injected into their system. There are usually some side effects that go with it like flue like symptoms or fatigue. If it lasts longer than expected, bring your cat back to the vet.



Cats also encounter ticks and fleas. You can remove them by hand and shampoo them. But if you want to hit two birds with one stone, tell your doctor to give your feline friend a microchip. The device inserted into their skin has a dual purpose. First, it makes your cat easy to identify if it leaves the house. Second, it is a coated with a chemical that acts as a tick and flea repellant.



Proper cat health also involves giving them the right amount of nutrients. Unlike humans that need carbohydrates, protein and fats, they only need only protein that comes from poultry meat or fish products. These are available in can or in pellet form. So that your cat does not get sick and tired of eating the same thing everyday, make changes from time to time or even mix it.



If you think that the food you are not giving is not enough, you can also give it some food supplements. You can buy these over the counter and the best ones to get are those that contain Omega 3 fatty acids and Taurine. Cats also need a bath. When you do this, make sure that they are comfortably in a tub that has lukewarm water. If it tries to escape, hold it gently on the neck. The shampoo you will be using on the cat should be the kind designed for them exclusively.



Before you apply it, put lubricating eye ointment to their eyes to prevent irritations caused by the shampoo. After bathing the cat, dry it with a towel and comb the hairs to prevent entanglements. Your cat will probably roam free in the house. They may not chew on wires but they may eat things that are left out in the open. To prevent this from happening, and safegurad your cat health, make sure no junk is left on the floor or on the table and that all cabinets are secured.



There is only so much you can do as the owner. When it comes to vaccinations and health related problems, make sure that this is handled by the vet. Be ready to answer any questions that are asked about the cat because this information is important in knowing the condition of your pet.



