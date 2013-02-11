New Video Provides the Real Facts About Green Coffee Bean Extract

Plymouth, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Lisa Baldwin of Word Roots Marketing proudly announces the creation of a video review of green coffee bean extract to provide the facts about green coffee bean extract and share a way to try this product risk free.



"I wanted to provide honest information about green coffee bean extract because, frankly, there are a lot of reviews that are nothing but hype. I make it clear that there is no such thing as a magic pill for losing weight and nothing works 100% of the time" says Lisa Baldwin, a free lance writer and researcher based in Plymouth, NH.



The first thing that one will notice about green coffee bean extract is not chemical based and provides all natural nutrients for the body, unlike many weight loss supplements. Its greatest benefits derive from its ability to control how sugar is absorbed and processed in your body in order to control weight and improve health. But it also provides other health benefits such as powerful antioxidants for cancer and disease prevention.



In this video, a summary of users reveals that not everyone loses weight with green coffee bean extract. Some people report remarkable results while others do not notice significant weight loss. Of course, there are many factors that impact weight. This video shares a great opportunity to try this supplement risk free, which is critical for those who want to test it out before making a financial commitment to it.



For more information about green coffee bean extract, please visit:http://youtube.com/watch?v=n7Ya1S_1yxE